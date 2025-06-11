Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,000 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.12% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6,911.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of YMAB opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

