Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $507,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy & Cox lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 235,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 64,176 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 61,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

JAAA stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.