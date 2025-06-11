First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,405 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,201,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,537,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 804,185 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,475,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

