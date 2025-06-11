Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,925,000 after buying an additional 169,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entegris by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,940,000 after buying an additional 2,826,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,988,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,176,000 after purchasing an additional 291,893 shares during the period.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

