Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADUS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

