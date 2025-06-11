Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNF. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Knife River by 239.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 5.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 733,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 9,109.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 107,325.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Knife River by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

