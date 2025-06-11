Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,537 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average of $179.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

