Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $0.1165 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

