OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

OPFI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.73. OppFi has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 79,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $728,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,908.81. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $93,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,575. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,343,656 shares of company stock valued at $13,445,867. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in OppFi by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in OppFi by 2,488.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in OppFi by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

