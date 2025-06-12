Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Ovintiv Q4 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Ovintiv stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

