Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Eben Tessari Sells 45,042 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 45,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,374,231.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,795.13. This represents a 38.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Eben Tessari sold 10,319 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $313,491.22.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Eben Tessari sold 15,506 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $472,312.76.

On Monday, May 19th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $316,920.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $245,760.00.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

