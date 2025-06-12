Michael J. Hartnett Sells 5,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,944,875. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $375.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $260.53 and a 52 week high of $386.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66.
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.50.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
