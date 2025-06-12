Michael J. Hartnett Sells 5,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,944,875. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $375.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $260.53 and a 52 week high of $386.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

