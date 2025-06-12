Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN) Insider Liqun(Quinn) Lee Acquires 2,050,000 Shares

Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN – Get Free Report) insider Liqun(Quinn) Lee purchased 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$656,000.00 ($425,974.03).
Aldoro Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.97.
Aldoro Resources Company Profile
