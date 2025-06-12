Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN) Insider Liqun(Quinn) Lee Acquires 2,050,000 Shares

Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN – Get Free Report) insider Liqun(Quinn) Lee purchased 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$656,000.00 ($425,974.03).

Aldoro Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $48.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Aldoro Resources Company Profile

Aldoro Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Narndee Project located in Western Australia. It also holds interest in The Kameelburg Project is located in Namibia, Southwest Africa; holds interest in Niobe Rb-Li Project located in Western Australia; and holds interest in Wyemandoo critical metal pegmatite project located in Western Australia.

