Arturo Md Molina Sells 10,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,360.76. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arturo Md Molina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $1,700,850.36.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $55.34 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

