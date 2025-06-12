California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 68.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 52,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 833.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

