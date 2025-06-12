Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Issues Earnings Results

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

LON BMD opened at GBX 49 ($0.66) on Thursday. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 42.50 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.50 ($0.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.50. The company has a market cap of £191.92 million, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 345.90%.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

