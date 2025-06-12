Sterling Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,316.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 89,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

