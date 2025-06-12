Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Digihost Technology Stock Up 13.2%

DGXX stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 5.33. Digihost Technology has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.