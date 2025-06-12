Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Raised to “Hold” at Cfra Research

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cfra Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 target price on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

NASDAQ LI opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 459.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,923,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897,555 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $41,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,431,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,658,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $16,266,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

