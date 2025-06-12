Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 18.8% – Time to Sell?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 280,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 79,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Prosper Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

