Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of PRU opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

