Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Yuanbao Inc. (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $15.70. Yuanbao shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 102,230 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yuanbao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Yuanbao
Yuanbao Stock Performance
Yuanbao Company Profile
Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.
