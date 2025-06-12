Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Rocket Lab USA FY2025 Earnings

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report released on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the rocket manufacturer will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Lab USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RKLB. TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $76,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,365,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,974,780. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $158,151.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,071,091.82. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,479. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,285,693 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $211,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,738,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $66,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,141,000 after buying an additional 3,684,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,227,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $82,207,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

