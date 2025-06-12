Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

