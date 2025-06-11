Chris Bulman Inc Sells 1,074 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Chris Bulman Inc decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IJAN stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $198.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

