SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (SSSSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SSSSL opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

