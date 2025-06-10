Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 188,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 82,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Trading Down 20.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Sego Resources

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

