Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAPR FY2026 Earnings

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

