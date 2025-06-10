Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,634,000 after buying an additional 157,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after purchasing an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after purchasing an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

