First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $914,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 31,291 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,337 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $402,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,625.49. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

