Brokers Set Expectations for EYPT FY2026 Earnings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will earn ($2.35) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $614.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.61.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

