Gibson Capital LLC Has $111.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 23.4% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $111,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after buying an additional 227,202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. The company has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

