Gibson Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,002 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,798,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

