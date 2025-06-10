Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 391 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

