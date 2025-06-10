Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,222,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 135,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 66,413 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHI opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

