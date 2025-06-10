Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Varonis Systems FY2026 Earnings

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Varonis Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,300. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

