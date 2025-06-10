Avanza Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Avanza Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.15. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

