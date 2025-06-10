Brokers Issue Forecasts for CRSP FY2026 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.73) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of CRSP opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

