Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts AXSM FY2026 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.81. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $598,251.35. The trade was a 77.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,423 shares of company stock worth $4,950,619. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

