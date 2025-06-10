STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Raised by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 0.4%

STERIS stock opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $252.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.07.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.