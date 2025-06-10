Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Enovix FY2026 Earnings

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Enovix in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,631 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,712,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enovix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 394,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

