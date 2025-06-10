Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.23.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

