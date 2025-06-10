Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $26.05 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.66 and a 200 day moving average of $216.06. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

