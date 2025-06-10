Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $573.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

