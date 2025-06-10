Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $1.54 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Entegris by 125.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.