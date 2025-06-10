MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 1,500 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 908,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

DMLP stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 36.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7258 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dorchester Minerals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $287,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,568.92. This trade represents a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.