MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.36 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 113,633.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.