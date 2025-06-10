Paragon Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 633,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CGGO opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.