Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.0 million-$298.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.0 million. Zoominfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.960-0.98 EPS.

Zoominfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GTM stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.05. Zoominfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Zoominfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zoominfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoominfo Technologies

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 18,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $184,448.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,552.06. This represents a 41.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoominfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

