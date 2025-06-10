OLD National Bancorp IN Has $426,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

